Hayley Williams says the ‘00s revival is because “there’s so much frustration in the air”

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has said the current resurgence of all things ’00s is because of the “frustration in the air”.

Earlier this month, Williams joined Billie Eilish onstage at Coachella to sing Paramore’s 2006 track ‘Misery Business’ while just last night (April 29) Avril Lavigne performed her 2002 debut single ‘Complicated’ with Olivia Rodrigo.

Elsewhere artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Kennyhoopla, Meet Me @ The Altar and Willow have taken inspiration from the guitar-driven pop-punk scene that was thriving in the noughties. In October, Paramore are set to headline all three dates of When We Were Young Festival, alongside My Chemical Romance with Bring Me The Horizon, Bright Eyes, The Used, Taking Back Sunday and more all playing.

Advertisement

Speaking about the revival in a new interview, Hayley Williams has said it’s because “there’s so much frustration in the air right now and I think some people are wanting to go back to what felt, with hindsight, like a simpler time.”

Later in the interview, Williams told the Independent that: “We were able to put in so much raw energy and youth in a time capsule that younger musicians are tapping into.”

It comes as Hayley Williams launches a new 20-part radio show called ‘Everything Is Emo’

Speaking about how the venture came about, Williams explained: “Not long ago, people started calling me a ‘veteran’ of my scene and of the music industry. It sounds so funny to me because most of the time I still feel like a fan.

“The serious truth is I have, in fact, grown up in this scene for the last two decades. I guess that’s a pretty long time. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to publicly nerd out about bands and songs that make my favourite subgenre feel like home to me. And while it will be fun to take some trips down memory lane, I’m just as excited, if not more, to play music from new artists I’m discovering all the time.”

Advertisement

In November last year, Hayley Williams teased that Paramore would be making a return at some point in 2022. The group’s latest studio album, ‘After Laughter’, came out back in 2017.

She then went on to say their sixth album would put “more emphasis back on the guitar” but it wasn’t a “comeback emo record”.

“I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit,” Williams added.