88rising’s Head In The Clouds Jakarta expands lineup with CHUNG HA, ZICO and more

88rising has announced several high-profile additions to the already stacked lineup of Head In The Clouds Jakarta, with CHUNG HA, ZICO and more set to join the festival’s debut in Indonesia.

August 08, BAP., MANJA and Ziyi Wang are also set to join a lineup that includes the likes of Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Jackson Wang, (G)I-DLE and ex-Day6 member eaJ at the Community Park PIK2 this December 3 and 4.

Other previously announced acts include J-pop stars YOASOBI, South Korean musician BIBI, Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot, MILLI, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia, and J-idol performance unit Atarashii Gakko!, as well as a special guest appearance by electronic icon Kaskade.

Tickets for the festival are still available via BliBli, with two-day passes for general admission available at IDR2,958,000.VIP passes and club passes for two-day access are available at IDR5,133,000 and IDR11,600,000 respectively. Get your tickets here.

88rising announced Head In The Clouds Jakarta earlier this year in August following an unsuccessful attempt to host the festival in 2020 that was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The original version of the event was set to feature Rich Brian, Joji, Dumbfoundead, Stephanie Poetri, and Higher Brothers.

The label has also announced the Philippines debut of the festival, set to take place following the Jakarta edition this December 9 and 10, at Manila’s SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Manila. Head In The Clouds Manila is set to feature many of the same headliners from the Jakarta edition, with Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji and Jackson Wang set to return alongside Ylona Garcia and Zack Tabudlo, as well as a special guest performance by DJ and producer Zedd.

Tickets for the festival are still available via SM Tickets at PHP12,888 for a two-day pass. VIP passes are also available at PHP15,888.