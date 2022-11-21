SB19, Manila Killa and more added to Head In The Clouds Manila lineup

88rising has announced four new acts for its debut Manila edition of the Head In The Clouds festival next month.

The label took to social media on Monday morning (November 21) to break the news, confirming that P-pop band SB19, Manila Killa, Denise Julia and August08. A fifth additional act has also been teased as “one more surprise”, and is said to be revealed later this week.

Advertisement

Head In The Clouds Manila is scheduled to take place on December 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Manila. Tickets to the inaugural edition of the festival are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Previously announced headliners for the festival include Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Jackson Wang, ex-Day6 member eaJ and many more. Other acts slated to perform include J-pop stars YOASOBI, J-idol performance unit Atarashii Gakko! BIBI, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia and Zack Tabudlo among others. DJ and producer ZEDD will also be performing as a special guest at the festival.

The festival will also be heading to Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3 and 4 to complete Head In The Cloud’s debut in the Southeast Asian region. Tickets can be purchased here.

The current lineup for Head In The Clouds Festival Manila is:

Joji

Jackson Wang

NIKI

Rich Brian

eaJ

YOASOBI

Adawa

Akini Jing

Atarashii Gakko!

BIBI

Elephante

GUAPDAD 4000

JinxZhou

MANILA GREY

MILLI

Spence Lee

Stephanie Poetri

Warren Hue

Ylona Garcia

Zack Tabudlo

ZEDD

SB19

Denise Julia

Manila Killa

August08

*SURPRISE*