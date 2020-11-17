News Music News

Headie One and Tion Wayne “filmed fighting” on flight from Dubai to London

Wayne has denied claims that the pair were arrested

By Nick Reilly
Tion Wayne and Headie One (Picture: Getty)

Headie One and Tion Wayne were reportedly involved in a clash onboard a plane in Dubai.

A video posted on Twitter shows the two rappers, who were both wearing facemasks, being held back by other passengers and shouting at each other.

One of the men who tried to intervene is thought to be British rapper Morrison – who is seen wearing a blue shirt in the left of the shot.

It was subsequently claimed that both men were arrested in the wake of the incident, but Wayne has denied the claims.

“Ain’t no one been arrested, stop listening to lies,” he wrote on Instagram.

The cause of the clash remains unclear, but representatives for Wayne and Headie One have both been contacted for comment by NME.

It comes a month after Headie One released his chart-topping debut album ‘Edna’, named after his late mother.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Headie One is the kind of MC who can compare himself to Filipino boxer and politician Manny Pacquiao one minute, and slip into slinky R&B on ‘You Me’ with Mahalia the next.  ‘Edna’ is proof that he’s the unmistakeable, global ‘King of drill’, and much more besides.”

Wayne, meanwhile, scored a top 10 hit with ‘I Dunno’, alongside Dutchavelli and Stormzy.

