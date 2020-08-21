Listen to Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey link up on new single ‘Ain’t It Different’

Rap kings Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy have linked up on a brand new single, ‘Ain’t It Different’.

It’s the first official release from Headie’s forthcoming album, ‘EDNA’, due out later this year. The new track samples both Red Hot Chili Pepper‘s ‘Pretty Little Ditty’ and M-Dubs’ ‘Bump and Grind’, and was produced by FRED and Toddla T.

An official music video was released alongside the new track, directed by Taz Tron. The visual sees Headie, Tracey and Stormzy as members of an elite secret society and features cameos from RV and OFB.

Watch it below:

‘Ain’t It Different’ follows on from Headie’s ‘Only You Freestyle’ featuring Drake, and was the first release from the MC since ‘Rose Gold’, released in May.

The rapper also released a mixtape ‘GANG’ earlier this year, featuring contributions from FKA Twigs, Jamie xx and Slowthai.

Last year AJ Tracey released his self-titled debut album and has since followed it up with a slew of collaborative singles with the likes of Mabel, MoStack, Skepta and more.

Earlier this week, Stormzy donated £500,000 to the Black Heart Foundation, the first donation the rapper plans to give away over a ten-year period from a total of £10 million.