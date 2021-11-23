Headie One’s tour bus stopped by armed police en route to gig in Leeds

Headie One‘s tour bus was pulled over by armed police minutes before the rapper was due on stage at Leeds O2 Academy last night (November 22).

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that armed officers stopped a vehicle in Leeds city centre and said that no arrests were made. It’s not known why the bus was searched [via BBC News].

Headie One, whose real name is Irving Ampofo Adjei, ended up being late for his performance.

The stop was filmed live by an unknown member of his team and broadcast via Headie One’s Instagram. In the video police were heard ordering the man who was filming the incident to put down his phone.

A man could be heard shouting “my hands are up” when the bus door opened. Armed police were seen standing in the street, with one officer pointing to someone on the bus and telling the person recording the incident to “step out”.

One of the men exited the vehicle and said “my hands are up” multiple times before asking “what’s wrong?” Police then appeared to try and restrain one of the men who could be heard saying: “You’re going to break my wrist, bruv.”

The man stated elsewhere in the video “relax, I’m not fighting you” to an officer who then told him to “stop fighting us”.

Per the recording, officers removed and restrained the men who had been seated in the back of the bus.

NME has approached Headie One’s PR and management for comment.

The drill artist released a mixtape, ‘Too Loyal For My Own Good’, in October. NME‘s

Kyann-Sian Williams wrote in a four-star review that the collection “showcases his singing voice and floorfilling sensibilities” and “proves Headie One’s great musical ear”.