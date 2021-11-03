Heals bassist Octavia Variana shares debut solo single ‘Jam Tiga’

Octavia Variana, bassist of Indonesian shoegaze band Heals, has made her solo debut with the song ‘Jam Tiga’.

The song was released on October 30 on Bandcamp. In a press statement, Variana said that ‘Jam Tiga’ came about unplanned as Heals were recording their second album during the lockdown.

‘Jam Tiga’ captures Variana’s indifference to the events surrounding her, its lyrics expressing the thoughts in her mind during this phase of isolation.

Listen to ‘Jam Tiga’ here:

<a href="https://octaviavl.bandcamp.com/track/jam-tiga">Jam Tiga by Octavia</a>

Variana wrote the song with Heals bandmate Alyuadi Febryansyah, who also produced and recorded it. Heals drummer Adi Reza is behind the kit for this song as well.

The alternative rock quartet have been working on their second album, which will follow their debut album release in 2017, the 10-track record ‘SPECTRUM’.

Heals – composed of members Febryansyah, Variana, Reza, Reza Arinal (guitar), and Muhammad Ramdhan (guitar) – debuted as a band in 2013. They released their first single ‘Wave’ in 2016, which was followed by another track called ‘Myselves’ the same year.

In November 2020, Heals gave a live performance for a season of Plainsong Live Sessions alongside Senyawa, Ramengvrl, Filastine & Nova and other Indonesian artists.