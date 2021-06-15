HEALTH and Tyler Bates share new track with Deftones’ Chino Moreno

HEALTH, Tyler Bates, and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno have teamed up for a new track called ‘ANTI-LIFE’ – you can listen to it below.

The bracing track was recorded for the ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack’, released by DC Comics as a tie in for the comic book series of the same name and curated by Bates.

Other tracks already revealed from the album include Manchester Orchestra‘s grungy new song ‘Never Ending’, ‘Broken Dreams, Inc’ by Rise Against (which received a dark industrial remix by HEALTH), ‘Forged By Neron’ by Mastodon, ‘Diana’ by Chelsea Wolfe, ‘Meet Me In The Fire’ by Maria Brink (featuring Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack), and ‘Bad Luck’ by Denzel Curry.

Advertisement

The soundtrack, due for release next Friday (June 18) through DC/Loma Vista, will also feature contributions from IDLES, Soccer Mommy, and the late Chester Bennington’s band Grey Daze.

It will be available on CD and 2xLP-with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman vinyl variant covers, 11 limited edition character trading cards and more.

‘ANTI-LIFE’ isn’t HEALTH’s only recent collaboration. Last month they teamed up with Nine Inch Nails on the single ‘Isn’t Everyone’.

Speaking to documentarian David Farrier, HEALTH previously said the idea for the song came about around the time of last year’s album of collaborations ‘DISCO4 :: PART I’.

Advertisement

“It really gets you out of any pitfalls of repetition of your own work. You have less time to be precious about things because you are working with someone else,” the band’s Jake Duzsik said of the project.