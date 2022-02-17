HEALTH announce new album ‘DISCO4 :: PART II’

HEALTH have announced details of their new album ‘DISCO4 :: PART II’. Listen to lead single ‘COLD BLOOD’ below.

‘COLD BLOOD’ is the Los Angeles noise-rock band’s first release of 2022, and sees them teaming up with metal legends Lamb Of God for a thunderous collaboration. The track comes alongside a video animated by Łukasz Rusinek.

Last year, they shared ‘ISN’T EVERYONE‘, their collaborative single with Nine Inch Nails. NIN’s Trent Reznor was on mixing duties for the song, which marked the first time the two groups had worked together.

Advertisement

“It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it,” HEALTH said of the partnership.

‘ISN’T EVERYONE’ will appear on the new album, along with the band’s recent collaboration with Poppy, ‘DEAD FLOWERS’. Other guest stars on the album include Backxwash, Ho99o9 and Perturbator. Check out the full tracklist below.

‘DEAD FLOWERS’ (Feat. Poppy)

‘ISN’T EVERYONE’ (Feat. Nine Inch Nails)

‘MURDER DEATH KILL’ (Feat. Ada Rook and PlayThatBoiZay)

‘IDENTITY’ (Feat. Maenad Veyl)

‘COLD BLOOD’ (Feat. Lamb of God)

‘AD 1000’ (Feat. The Body)

‘PAGAN ICONZ’ (Feat. Backxwash and Ho99o9)

‘THE JOY OF SECT’ (Feat. Street Sects)

‘STILL BREATHING’ (Feat. EKKSTACY)

‘NO ESCAPE’ (Feat. The Neighbourhood)

‘EXCESS’ (Feat. Perturbator)

‘THESE DAYS’

‘DISCO4 :: PART II’ is due out on April 8 via Loma Vista and can be pre-ordered here.

Advertisement

HEALTH’s fifth studio album, ‘DISCO4 :: PART I’, was released in 2020. The band described the album as “a collection of original collaborations with artists we admire”.

That same year, their track ‘Major Crimes’ appeared on the soundtrack of Cyberpunk 2077, alongside Grimes, SOPHIE, Shygirl.