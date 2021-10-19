HEALTH announce new collaboration with Poppy, ‘Dead Flowers’

HEALTH have announced a new collaboration with Poppy – check out the video below.

The Los Angeles band, who released their fifth album ‘Disco4: Part 1’ in 2020, shared a 13-second teaser for the upcoming ‘Dead Flowers’ team-up on social media.

Beginning with a “HEALTH x POPPY” graphic, the grainy black-and-white clip is soundtracked by a drum-heavy, sinister-sounding instrumental. It is confirmed at the end of the visuals that the joint single will arrive tomorrow (October 20).

Advertisement

Tune in here:

It comes after HEALTH joined forces with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno on a track called ‘ANTI-LIFE’ over the summer. The collaboration was recorded for DC‘s ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack’.

Back in May, the band teamed up with Nine Inch Nails for ‘Isn’t Everyone’. NIN’s Trent Reznor was on mixing duties for the song, which marked the first time the two groups had worked together.

Poppy, meanwhile, released her debut album ‘Flux’ last month. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Ultimately ‘Flux’ feels like a record about holding clear boundaries, constantly shifting in the face of set expectations, and following your creative gut instead.”

Advertisement

In September, the Boston artist launched Roblox’s new ‘Listening Parties’ feature, making her latest studio effort available through “all of the [Roblox] experiences” and participating in a Q&A on the platform.