HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik responds to negative comments on ‘What’s In My Bag?’ video

HEALTH frontman Jake Duzsik has fired back at a number of negative comments on the group’s entry in Amoeba Records’ ‘What’s In My Bag?’ series.

In the original video that was posted earlier this week, the trio talk through some of their purchases at the famous independent record store in Hollywood.

And now, in a light-hearted response video, Duzsik has taken aim at some of the more personal complaints that he found underneath the line on the video.

“’This was only posted a few hours ago, but I’m wondering is this band still together, and why have they broken up’”, said Duzsik as he read out one message.

“It was very early in the morning, I think it’s not as bad as people think,” was Duzsik’s defence against that particular critique.

Other messages he read out included, “the little guy seems like a prick”, and “these are the poster boys for pretentious douchebags”.

Duzsik also points out that several of the messages seem to pick up on supposed tension between the three band members in the video, which he assures fans is not the case.

“You can’t make everybody happy, but everybody reading into all this stuff, all I can say is this: I’m reminded of a quote from former President Chester A. Arthur, who said, ‘I may be President of the United States, but my private life is my own damn business,’” Duzsik concluded.

Check out the original video here:

In February, the group shared a cover of Deftones’ ‘Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)’, as part of the Spotify Singles series.

That came alongside that month’s physical release of their latest album ‘Rat Wars’, which had been available digitally since December.

The album’s lead single ‘HATEFUL’ was first premiered through New Blood Interactive‘s first-person shooter (FPS) game Ultrakill earlier in 2023. “Yes, we’re premiering band’s new music inside of Ultrakill now,” read an announcement from the game’s developer. “Deal with it.”

The gaming crossovers continued after the album’s release when the band unveiled Rat Wars Survivors, a Vampire Survivors-esque game where players fight against rats rather than blood-suckers. To succeed in the game, players need to “kill rats, collect their blood to level up, expand your arsenal and upgrade”. The players’ arsenal includes an assortment of sex toys and the ability to use magic to defeat the oncoming rat swarms.