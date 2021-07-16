Hear Aisyah Aziz and YAØ’s delicate cover of ‘Grease’ song ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Singaporean singer-songwriters YAØ and Aisyah Aziz have teamed up for a jazzy cover of Olivia Newton-John’s Grease song ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’.

Their stripped-down piano rendition of the ballad made famous by the 1978 musical film Grease, starring John Travolta and Newton-John, arrived on streaming services today (July 16).

Listen to the track below.

Produced by shaykhandbake (Shaykh Akbar), the duet marks Aisyah and YAØ’s first collaboration.

“Honestly, I was really nervous working with Aisyah Aziz as she is such an amazing vocalist and artist,” YAØ said in a press statement. “But I really enjoyed the process of arranging the cover together because, through our discussions, it felt like I got to know her better in person.

“It made me realise that we shared so much in common. The love for music and singing really brought us together and we came up with something special.”

‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’, originally sung by the British-Australian Newton-John, is one of the highlights of ‘Grease: The Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture’, which has sold 38million copies worldwide.

Written by John Farrar, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ received a nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 51st Academy Awards.

In May, YAØ (real name Ng Zheng Yao) dropped a single ‘I Can’t Sleep’ complete with a music video. It’s a preview of his new album, ‘Broke Pop Kids’.

Meanwhile, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ is Aisyah’s second collaboration of 2021: she teamed up with Charlie Lim on the single ‘Won’t You Come Around’ in January.