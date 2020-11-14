Hear Andre 3000’s feature on new Goodie Mob track ‘No Cigar’

André 3000 has made his first musical appearance of the year with a feature on the new Goodie Mob track ‘No Cigar’.

The song comes from Goodie Mob’s sixth studio album, ‘Survival Kit’, released yesterday (November 13). Andre has a relaxed flow on the old school dirty south beat, with a verse riffing on the name of the Southern hip-hop collective both artists helped to establish in the early ’90s, Dungeon Family. Listen to it below.

Andre’s OutKast bandmate Big Boi also features on the ‘Survival Kit’ album track ‘Pray 4 Da Sheep’, while the Chuck D team-up ‘Are You Ready’ opens the record.

OutKast’s artistic partnership with Goodie Mob goes back to the beginning of both groups, coming out of the emerging Southern hip-hop scene of their hometown Atlanta, Georgia in the early ’90s. They formed Dungeon Family together along with Organized Noize, a group of producers who would go on to make beats for TLC.

OutKast and Goodie Mob exchanged features on their respective 1995 debut albums, ‘Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik’ and ‘Soul Food’, with Goodie Mob member Cee-Lo Green featuring intermittently on OutKast albums thereafter.

Southern hip-hop struggled for respect before OutKast’s breakout success – in 1995, when they won Best New Artist at the Source Awards, they were booed by East and West Coast groups.

André 3000 has only ever released one solo EP – 2018’s ‘Look Ma, No Hands’ – though he was rumoured last year to be working on a new record with Dr. Dre.

The rapper’s solo output has predominantly come in the form of high profile features on tracks for James Blake and Anderson .Paak.