Hear Ben&Ben’s rendition of popular Filipino Christmas anthem ‘Tuloy Na Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Pasko’

Filipino band Ben&Ben have dropped a cover of APO Hiking Society’s 1991 Christmas anthem ‘Tuloy Na Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Pasko’.

The surprise drop is out today (November 5) on all major streaming platforms. The song cover, as the nine-piece group shared on social media, will serve as the official Christmas theme song of shopping giant Robinsons Malls.

Listen to Ben&Ben’s version of ‘Tuloy Na Tuloy Pa Rin Ang Pasko’ below:

In a Twitter post, Ben&Ben revealed their new roles as brand ambassadors of the shopping mall.

The band will be part of the Robinsons’ Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony happening tomorrow (November 6), where they will perform a live virtual showcase.

In the past, artists like Orange & Lemons, Moonstart88, and Lola Amour have also covered the holiday track.

Last month, Ben&Ben appeared as featured artists in Taiwanese singer-songwriter WeiBird’s latest release ‘Cheap Love’. In a statement, they said that they helped in “building on the magic that the song already had” for the project.

In August, the folk-pop outfit came out with their second album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’. The record consists of 13 tracks, featuring collaborations with fellow musicians Chito Miranda, Moira dela Torre, Zild, Juan Karlos, KZ Tandingan, SB19 and Munimuni.

To celebrate its release, the band will hold their first major concert on December 5 live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Ben&Ben will perform all the songs from the album as well as other hits during the three-hour virtual gig.