Hear Ben&Ben’s soaring new single ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’

Filipino folk-pop outfit Ben&Ben have released the new single ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ (‘That’s Love’).

The single, which was released on all streaming platforms on June 22, features a soaring, singalong-ready refrain that goes “Langyang pag-ibig yan / ang dami mong isusugal?” – “That’s love / How much are you willing to gamble?

In a statement, the band called ‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ “the song where we flexed our musicality the most,” describing it as “three songs in one song” explores the anger of someone trying to move past a bad breakup.

Listen to Ben&Ben’s ‘Lanyang Pag-ibig’ below.

‘Langyang Pag-ibig’ follows the band’s most recent single ‘Paninindigan Kita’, which was released on April 30 alongside the announcement of Ben&Ben’s first-ever North American tour. The band will hold a “major” concert on September 3 at the CCP Open Grounds in Metro Manila that doubles as a send-off show for the tour.

Ben&Ben are scheduled to play in Calgary and Toronto in Canada and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington and New Jersey in the US on their tour, a total of six stops announced so far.

On May 5, Ben&Ben and SB19 released a powerful music video for their collaborative single ‘Kapangyarihan’ ahead of the 2022 Philippines elections. Ben&Ben first shared the song in 2020 in response to the killing of Sonya and Frank Gregorio by a policeman in Tarlac, Philippines, and had P-pop group SB19 rework the track for their sophomore album, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’.

The record, which dropped in August last year, featured the singles ‘Upuan’, ‘Pasalubong’ with Moira Dela Torre and ‘Lunod’ featuring Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos. It went on to clinch the sixth spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list.

Ben&Ben also won the award for Best Asian Band at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, beating out fellow nominees Lomba Sihir, No Good, Subsonic Eye, and Senyawa.