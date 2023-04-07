Hear Drake sample Kim Kardashian on his first solo single for the year, ‘Search & Rescue’

Drake has returned with his first solo single for the year, a moody head-bopper titled ‘Search & Rescue’ – on which he samples Kim Kardashian.

As revealed yesterday (April 6) after Drake previewed the song on SiriusXM Radio, Kardashian is sampled after the first chorus of ‘Search & Rescue’, with a snippet of the model and socialite talking about her separation from ex-husband Kanye West in 2021.

The sample itself comes from the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when she tells her mother (Kris Jenner): “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that.”

Drake himself had a longstanding feud with West, which seemed to end after their joint headline performance at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert in 2021. At the time of writing, neither rapper has commented on the current status of their relationship.

Aside from the Kardashian sample, ‘Search & Rescue’ – which was produced by Ty Dolla $ign collaborator BNYX – is a uniquely emotive track from Drake, who raps on the chorus: “I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money with, not take it from me / They don’t even need to be as famous as me / I don’t think I’ll meet ’em at the places I be”

Have a listen to ‘Search & Rescue’ below:

Last month, Drake soured fans in South America when he dropped out of Lollapalooza Brazil just hours before he was due to take the stage. Skrillex replaced him on the bill, but the festival still offered refunds to annoyed concertgoers. Incidentally, Drake was spotted in Miami the night before the show, partying in a club with 50 Cent.

Elsewhere, at Lollapalooza Argentina, Drake’s fans were enraged after a livestream of his headlining set got cut just moments before it began. His set was also significantly shorter than expected, only lasting around 45 minutes.

Later this year, Drake will embark on a 29-date arena tour of North America, co-headlining with 21 Savage – see here for all the details on that.