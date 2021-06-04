Hear Electrico’s first new single in over a decade, ‘Fire in the Sky’

Singaporean rock band Electrico have released ‘Fire in the Sky’, their first new song in over a decade.

The single is taken from a brand new EP, ‘Left of the Century’, which will arrive July 16. ‘Fire in the Sky’ exhibits the band’s love of classic big-hearted rock choruses, retaining the gravitas and earnestness that characterises their past work.

Listen to ‘Fire in the Sky’ below.

‘Left of the Century’ will be Electrico’s first batch of new material since their 2008 full-length album, ‘We Satellites’. Another track from the EP, ‘Easy Come Easy Go’, will be released on June 25.

Naming the EP ‘Left of the Century’, said bassist Desmond Goh, “feels right to us. The recording took a bit of time. Plus, this is our 25th anniversary as a band.” Drummer William Lim, Jr added: “This EP feels quite different from our past albums, with a more complex and layered rock sound with a modern edge.”

Last month, Electrico released a live EP, ‘B-sides Live at the Power Station’, which saw them rework their past material with an additional string and brass section. The release was accompanied by a concert film shot at Pasir Panjang Power Station.

In March, the band launched a reissue campaign that saw their discography arriving on various streaming services for the first time.

Electrico consists of David Tan (vocals/guitars), Desmond Goh (bass) and William Lim, Jr (drums).