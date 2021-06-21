Hear Filipino indie pop veterans Ciudad’s nostalgic ballad ‘Turn Your Eyes’

Veteran Filipino indie-pop band Ciudad have dropped an ’80s-inspired ballad titled ‘Turn Your Eyes’.

The track uploaded on major streaming services on Friday (June 18) and is their second single for 2021.

Released via local imprint Island Records Philippines, the track is laden with gentle drum machine percussion and gentle acoustic guitar riffs.

According to a playlist Ciudad shared on Spotify, ‘Turn Your Eyes’ was inspired by indie rockers The War On Drugs, Whitney, Jay Som and Built To Spill – as well as ‘Sorry’ by Justin Bieber.

Listen to ‘Turn Your Eyes’ below.

The new single comes two months after the four-piece band released the single ‘The Circuit Has Been Closed’, a track that was heavily influenced by popular ’90s genre new jack swing.

Last year, the band launched the ‘Live at the 123Block Basement’ EP, containing four tracks recorded during a live performance. The project came after a string of singles in 2019, including ‘Tindahan Ni Aling Nena’, ‘Dance Lessons (Redux), and ‘Oh, Christian’.

The Manila-based band – which also consists of Mitch Singson, Justin Sunico, and Jeff Cabal – started as a high-school project in 1994.

Ciudad have released six studio albums, starting with their debut ‘Hello! How Are You, Mico the Happy Bear?’ in 2000. In 2019, the band marked their 25th anniversary by releasing ‘Ciudad Forever’, which contained a compilation of new songs and re-recorded versions of their greatest hits.