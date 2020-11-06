Hear five songs from Trophy Knives’ upcoming sophomore album ‘Look The Other Way’

Malaysian punk rock quartet Trophy Knives have dropped five politically charged songs from their upcoming sophomore album ‘Look The Other Way’.

The new tracks, released on major streaming services, are accompanied by a six-minute short film of the same name directed by Nadeem Salam and edited by Samiel Shapiro in Los Angeles.

Watch it below:

The new album, set to hit shelves on March 19, 2021, features ten tracks in total. The advance releases are: ‘We’ve Had Enough’, title track ‘Look The Other Way’, ‘High Horses’, ‘Nauseous’ and ‘Act 1: The Acknowledgement’.

Listen to the new songs below.

Vocalist Vinesh Muniandy said the band’s schedule was changed drastically by the COVID-19 pandemic, as they had multiple tours and festival appearances canceled. Nevertheless, they used the lockdown to work on new music.

“The writing of this record was definitely not conventional, as ideally, we would have loved more studio time to experiment sonically,” he said in a press release.

Muniandy said the album was also written around the time of George Floyd’s death, which reignited the Black Lives Matter movement around the world.

“We were baffled by the way certain individuals have it in themselves to ridicule a movement when they have no idea what it’s like to be a minority,” he said.

“If it sounds like we are angry on this record, it’s because we are. Make no mistake, these are protest songs.”

The five songs come a year after the release of Trophy Knives’ debut album ‘Glass Ceiling’. In May, the band released the single ‘We Can’t Be Saved’ featuring Chris #2 from Pittsburgh punk rock outfit Anti-Flag. Last month, Kyoto Protocol invited Muniandy to guest on a cover of Linkin Park’s ‘In The End’, released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’.

Trophy Knives released their first self-titled EP in June 2017, followed by their second EP ‘Turmoil’ in April 2018.