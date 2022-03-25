Hear Forests’ raucous new song ‘Jazz Ruined My Life’

Singaporean emo band Forests have dropped a new song called ‘Jazz Ruined My Life’.

The energetic track arrived today (March 25) on their Bandcamp page. “Cheers to the pain we choose to hide / Bad news beers, chug it all / Little did I know, wrestling with my thoughts / You’re a stone-cold stunner, one two three I’m out!” frontman Darell Laser sings.

Hear ‘Jazz Ruined My Life’ below:

<a href="https://weareforests.bandcamp.com/album/get-in-losers-we-re-going-to-eternal-damnation">Get In Losers, We’re Going to Eternal Damnation by Forests</a>

‘Jazz Ruined My Life’ follows the track ‘Saint Loser’, released last week. Both songs will appear on the trio’s third album ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’, which drops on April 1.

Besides the song, the three-piece rock outfit unveiled the album’s colourful artwork, designed by artist Zan Cheong. The digital edition of the record is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp for US$10. See the album cover and its nine-song tracklist below.

‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’ is the trio’s first album with new guitarist Daniel Lim. It follows their first two full-lengths, ‘Sun Eat Moon Grave Party’ in 2017 and ‘Spending Eternity In A Japanese Convenience Store’ in 2019.

The tracklist for Forests’ album ‘Get In Losers, We’re Going To Eternal Damnation’ is: