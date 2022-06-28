Hear Gentle Bones and Lullaboy’s new EP as Bones & The Boy

Gentle Bones’ and Lullaboy’s collaborative project Bones & The Boy have released their debut self-titled EP.

Released on streaming platforms on Friday (June 24), the three-track EP sees the two Singaporean singer-songwriters team up on original pop tracks.

‘If You Leave Me Alone’ – the opening track of the EP – tackles being engulfed in a relationship and not knowing who you are outside of it. “All I have is cuz of you / So who would I be / If you leave me alone?” they sing.

In the new video for ‘If You Leave Me Alone’, the two musicians star as miniature versions of themselves living in a dollhouse. The owner of the dollhouse eventually realises that she’s too old to hold on to childish possessions and gets rid of it.

‘Pretty Boy’, the liveliest song in the collection, touches on being perceived according to society’s standards, being forced to “fit in where I’m supposed to”.

The EP closes with the previously released single, ‘Good In Me’. First released earlier this month, the evocative track is about accepted by one’s partner.

Listen to the duo’s ‘Bones & The Boy’ EP below.

Speaking of the collaboration via a press statement, Gentle Bones described working with Lullaboy as a “once in life time moment of songwriting mastery in my journey with music and yet also just a vulnerable good time”.

Lullaboy added: “We hope the fans find themselves in these songs, each with a different mood but the same soul”.

Indonesian-Singaporean artist Lullaboy released his debut album ‘chapters of you’ on January 20, which featured tracks like ‘Dejavu’ and ‘Only In My Dreams’.

In mid-May, Gentle Bones released a solo three-track EP entitled ‘The Art Of Thanking Yourself’ which featured the 2020 single ‘dear me’ and the newly released songs ‘thank you’ and ‘for being you’.

On July 22, Gentle Bones will perform a charity concert at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, with proceeds going towards groups that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including underprivileged families, senior citizens and people with disabilities. The concert with be his first headline show in five years.