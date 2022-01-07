Hear ‘Glow’ and ‘Jaga Diri’, two singles from Zamaera’s ‘Heart Break To Heal’ mixtape

Malaysian rapper Zamaera has digitally released two singles from her new mixtape, ‘Heart Break To Heal’.

The R&B-tinged English track ‘Glow’ and the upbeat Malay-language song ‘Jaga Diri’ (‘Take Care’) dropped on YouTube on Friday (January 7), around a month after the mixtape’s physical release.

Produced by Lou Xtwo, ‘Glow’ sees Zamaera blend R&B elements and mid-tempo trap beats. The song also appears to touch on redemption and being an independent artist.

Advertisement

“Fall down, pick the pen up / I had issues pent up / I can’t free my mind coz my past was in handcuffs / it’s easy to forgive but it is hard to be forgotten / a heart that seeks revenge is a reason that we’ll turn rotten,” she raps in a verse.

‘Jaga Diri’ is also produced by Lou Xtwo, with the addition of Hossy, and is a pop-driven number that sees Zamaera bidding farewell to a former lover and asking them to “take care”.

“Waktu kau susah / baru nak cari aku / kini semua dah berbeza / maaf ku tidak boleh bantu,” she sings in the chorus: “Only when times are tough / You would want to find me / And now everything’s different / Sorry I can’t help you.”

Advertisement

‘Heart Break To Heal’ mark the artist’s first release as an independent artist, following her split from the label Lakefront Records in March last year.

The physical edition of ‘Heart Break To Heal’ was made available for purchase via Zamaera’s official website in December 2021. The recording came in the form of a pull-out USB drive contained in a cassette tape casing.

Aside from the USB stick, the mixtape included a 65-page lyric and photo book that came with Zamaera’s handwritten lyrics. Buyers also stood to win an RM2,500 cash prize in conjunction with the release.

The latest album, which is touted as Zamaera’s personal journey of love, loss, healing, and re-discovery, contains 11 fresh tracks. Six of the songs are sung in English, four are delivered in Bahasa Malaysia, and one track is an interlude. Preview all the songs here:

In November, Zamaera held a listening party for ‘Heart Break To Heal’, featuring guest performances by Dan $hiv and DJ Gasing.