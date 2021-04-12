Hear Hong Kong rapper Dough-Boy collaborate with Joe Flizzow, Lil Yachty on new album ‘Power’

Hong Kong rapper Dough-Boy has released ‘Power’, his third full-length album, which features collaborations with Joe Flizzow, Lil Yachty and more.

Released via Warner Music Hong Kong this past Saturday (April 10), the album is made up of collaborations that were recorded before the pandemic. The list of featured artists include several rappers: Malaysia’s Joe Flizzow (‘Zoo’), Lil Yachty (‘Mama’), Higher Brothers member Masiwei (‘Do Your Thing’), Bohan Phoenix (‘Back Then’) and Mongolian emcee Ginjin (‘So Cold’).

Mandopop singers Karencici and Barry Chen as well as Canadian rapper Pressa also appear. Listen to ‘Power’ below.

The album is a marked stylistic shift for the rapper/producer, who focused on “pop-leaning production” alongside a team of songwriters and beatmakers.

Dough-Boy – real name Galaxy Ho – spoke to South China Morning Post last year about the making of the album, which boasts an international list of collaborators. “I had to cater to the different artists I’ve been collaborating with, and their sound [while], making sure it’s more positive,” he told the publication. “It was a longer process, stepping outside my comfort zone.”

In the spirit of the album’s production process, Dough-Boy reached out to veteran Hong Kong rapper-turned-painter Ghost Style to produce ten acrylic-on-canvas pieces, each painting made for every song on the album.

These paintings were exhibited at retail space Womanboss from April 9 to 11. The venue was also used to launch ‘Power’ on Friday night, where the rapper held a listening party and performed tracks from the album.

In the lead-up to the album release, Dough-Boy issued music videos for its singles, including the collaborative track with Lil Yachty, ‘Mama’. Watch it below.