Hear Indonesian singer-songwriter Oscar Lolang’s new single, ‘Dewasa’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Oscar Lolang has released the new single ‘Dewasa’ (‘Mature’).

The track arrived on streaming platforms on Monday (December 13), and marks the singer’s final release of the year, per a press release.

‘Dewasa’ sees the musician performing in Indonesian, a notable change from his previous songs sung in English. The single also sees Oscar Lolang diving deeper into folk music, supported by an electric guitar and cello.

Listen to ‘Dewasa’ below.

Through ‘Dewasa’, per the press release, Oscar Lolang explores themes of self-love and mental health, a topic that he has poured himself into during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Through his lyrics, Lolang reminds listeners that it’s OK to put themselves ahead of others sometimes, and that while we may make mistakes, it’s fine as long as we harbour feelings of self-awareness.

‘Dewasa’ also serves as the first preview of Lolang’s upcoming album, slated to release in 2022. Further information surrounding the album – including its title, release date and tracklist – has yet to be released.

Prior to ‘Dewasa’, Lolang released the song ‘Doa’ as part of the original soundtrack for Indonesian film Cinta Bete. He released three singles throughout 2020, and before that released his debut album in 2017.

Oscar Lolang has also announced an intimate concert at the Hallway Space in Bandung on Saturday, December 18 to celebrate the release of ‘Dewasa’. More information is expected to arrive in the coming days.