Hear Japanese-Thai rap trio Baby Mic Candy make their energetic debut with ‘Run’

Japanese-Thai rap trio Baby Mic Candy have dropped their debut single, ‘Run’.

Clocking in at under two minutes with uptempo, breakbeat-laden production, the group sing in unison about upholding positivity in life. The track was also accompanied by a hyper-vibrant visual.

Watch the visual for ‘RUN’ here:

Advertisement

“It is a song that makes you feel close to us, with the thought of stepping

forward together,” said group leader Goli via a press statement about the song. “This song is the start of the BMC project, in which the members, representing Generation Z, will present the significance of their existence as artists in the country.”

Earlier in the month, the group also unveiled a video introducing the group, which formed over the pandemic. Baby Mic Candy consists of two Japanese members – Goli and Yuki – and one Thai member, Moto.

The group’s Japanese members were formerly of a 10-member idol group, and settled into Thailand from May 2022. The group is currently also looking for a fourth member.

‘RUN’ precedes an upcoming second single, which will arrive later in October.

According to a press release, the group will also play an upcoming appearance at this year’s edition of Thai-Japan Iconic Music Festival. The event will take place on October 21 to 23 at Bangkok’s ICONSIAM.

Advertisement

The festival, marking 135 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Thailand, will feature a slew of J-pop artists and Japanese idol groups, including Shigeru Matsuzaki, HICO, and PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE.

Thai artists at the festival will include pop band La-Ong-Fong, and boy bands ELEMENT and LAZ1.