Hear Katy B’s slow-burning comeback single ‘Under My Skin’

Katy B has shared her first new solo material in over five years, in the form of the R&B-inflected ‘Under My Skin’.

The track was co-written and produced with acclaimed producer P2J, and comes with visuals directed by Ash Halliburton. You can hear it in full below.

“It was such a dream to work with P2J, he’s a fellow south Londoner like me and went to school with my brother,” Katy said of the track.

Advertisement

“He told me back in the day my brother was always saying to him ‘you have to work with my sister’ and when we met, I instantly felt at ease. We wrote the song in my studio in my house and it just flowed.”

She added: “He’s such a wizard with drums and even though the song is quite up tempo, the instrumentation had a pull of sadness too. I was feeling quite shocked and heartbroken at the time which is reflected in the song but I still wanted the lyrics to have a conclusion of hope, perseverance and self worth.”

Katy B last released an album in the form of 2016’s ‘Honey’, which featured a host of collaborators including Kaytranada, Major Lazer, Four Tet, Novelist, Craig David and more. It was her third record, following 2014’s ‘Little Red’ and 2011’s Mercury Prize nominated ‘On A Mission’

In February this year, she provided vocals for a remixed version of Moses Boyd‘s ‘2 Far Gone’, which originally appeared on Boyd’s 2020 record ‘Dark Matter’.