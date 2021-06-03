Hear Kyoto Protocol’s first single in three years, ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

Malaysian rock band Kyoto Protocol have released ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’, their first new material since 2018.

The five-piece dropped the anthemic single today (June 3) on digital platforms. ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’, which mines familiar territory for Kyoto Protocol, features plodding basslines, expressive post-punk guitars, and frontman Fuad’s baritone. It’s their first new song since 2018 album ‘The Pen Is Mightier’.

A music video by the band’s drummer Shanjeev will be released soon. In the meantime, stream the track below.

In an Instagram post, the band promoted the single with a note of encouragement for fans, “Though we find ourselves in a less-than-ideal situation, nothing lasts forever.” A press release states that the band made ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ as a tribute to fallen rock idols Chris Cornell, Kurt Cobain, and Layne Staley.

Kyoto Protocol celebrated a decade of existence last year, releasing a rockumentary and live album TEN for the occasion. The album was recorded at the band’s anniversary concert at The Bee, Publika in 2019.

In October last year, Kyoto Protocol released a cover of Linkin Park’s iconic nu metal single ‘In The End’ to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s seminal ‘Hybrid Theory’ album. The cover featured additional performances from Trophy Knives’ Vinesh Muniandy and DJ Yang Yang.

Kyoto Protocol consists of Fuad (vocals/lead guitars), Gael (vocals/keyboards), Hairi (guitars), Shakeil (bass), and Shanjeev (drums). Their last full-length release was 2018’s ‘The Pen Is Mightier’.