Hear Linying’s stripped-down cover of a Creedence Clearwater Revival classic

Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying has released a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’.

The cover, released yesterday (September 27), is Linying’s third track in her recently unveiled 1800-LINYING-SINGS series, through which she releases covers, demos and previously unheard material while fans patiently await new original music.

She kicked off the series with a cover of Bon Iver’s ‘Heavenly Father’ and followed up with a previously unreleased voice memo from her the recording sessions of her debut EP ‘Paris 12’.

“I decided to record a version of this song on a whim because I heard it last week at closing time in a bar, and there was something so melancholic about it,” the artist said of her Creedence cover.

“I read in an interview John Fogerty gave that this song was about the sense of impending doom he felt as his band was breaking up, a looming cloud over a sunny day, but that now, years later, its meaning had completely shifted, and now reminded him of his daughter, and rainbows.”

Check out Linying’s stripped-down, moving cover of ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain’ here, and sign up here to receive a new track from Linying weekly via email or Telegram.

Linying’s last original music was released in February this year: the song ‘Hummingbird’, a collaboration with Charlie Lim.