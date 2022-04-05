Hear Lisa O’Neill’s ‘All The Tired Horses’ Bob Dylan cover from ‘Peaky Blinders’ finale

Lisa O’Neill’s has shared her cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘All The Tired Horses’, which soundtracked the end of the Peaky Blinders finale on Sunday (April 3).

The Irish singer-songwriter’s rendition appeared at the end of season six of the hit BBC drama series, which bowed out at the weekend after nearly a decade on screens.

O’Neill said: “It is not an overstatement to say that it was beyond my wildest dreams to be ‘Ordered by the Peaky Fucking Blinders’ to cover this beautiful song from Bob Dylan.

“We recorded this version of ‘All The Tired Horses’ in an old horse stables in Cabinteely, South Dublin over the space of two days,” she continued.

“We recorded by constant candlelight as a dear friend was dying at the time. This all contributed to the energy and the charge of the final track. That friend has since passed. I wish to dedicate this song to Mick O’Grady – The Long Distance Kid – 1943-2022.”

She added: “To have any part in this long anticipated finale of the most evocative script I have ever seen depicted on television has done no less than reconfirm my faith in the mysteries of this creative and elusive universe.”

O’Neill’s own song ‘Blackbird’ also featured in the fourth episode of series six of Peaky Blinders.

According to a press release, O’Neill is currently working on an album after signing a new deal with Rough Trade.

Meanwhile, Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson made a cameo appearance in the final episode of Peaky Blinders.