Hear Malaysian R&B group Crinkle Cut’s romantic single ‘A Love Like Yours’

Malaysian R&B quartet Crinkle Cut have dropped a romantic new single titled ‘A Love Like Yours’.

The track arrived major streaming services on Friday (July 9) and carries a modern R&B flavour featuring soulful vocals, melodies, and harmonies.

The band indicated via a press release that similar to their previous songs, the latest single was influenced by the likes of Australian jazz-funk group Hiatus Kaiyote and US alternative R&B group Moonchild.

Listen to ‘A Love Like Yours’ below.

The band said of the track: “The song portrays one’s feeling of not being the right person at the right time, while still trying to persuade the other person to give you a chance to pursue the connection that has already been developed.”

With Malaysia facing frequent lockdowns brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Crinkle Cut laid down the parts of the track in online recording sessions with producer Kuszanagi.

‘A Love Like Yours’ marks Crinkle Cut’s third single for 2021 and follows their recent singles ‘alone </3’ and ‘Fascination’, which were released in March and May, respectively.

The three singles this year arrive after the group released their sophomore album ‘Sweet Nothings’ in August 2020.

Following the release of their 2020 album and the newly released single, Crinkle Cut will now be focusing on releasing more singles “to be part of something bigger in the near future”.

Formed in 2011, Crinkle Cut have been actively performing soul music in Malaysia independent music circuit, and have cited the likes of Lianne La Havas, Emily King, and John Mayer as key influences.

The band, consisting of vocalist Frances Tsen, Melissa Sasa on guitars, keyboardist Grace Foo, and percussionist Ashley Choong, launched their debut album titled ‘b_tt_rsw__t’ in January 2018.