Hear members of Sex Pistols, Blondie and Melvins cover Small Faces’ ‘Song Of A Baker’

Member of the Sex Pistols, Blondie and Melvins have covered the Small Faces’ ‘Song Of A Baker’ – listen below.

The rendition is by Cabbage ‘N Mash, a project featuring Melvins‘ Dale Crover and director Bob Hannam, who have together enlisted Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock and Melvins producer/engineer Toshi Kasai (on keyboards).

As Consequence reports, Crover, who primarily plays drums with Melvins, is on guitar duties for the cover. Hannam, who directed the documentary The Colossus of Destiny – A Melvins Tale, takes lead vocals.

The collaboration surfaced from Crover and Hannam’s love for the Small Faces, the ’60s British rock outfit later headed by Rod Stewart under the Faces reincarnation.

‘Song Of A Baker’ featured on the Small Faces’ third album, ‘Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake’, which was released in 1968.

Crover said: “Bob and I, being big Small Faces fans, thought it would be fun to pay tribute to the band. Somehow we managed to get Clem Burke from Blondie and Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols to join us, as well as Toshi Kasai. I’ve always loved this track and really happy we got to record with these guys.”

Hannam added: “After countless conversations over the years about wanting to record a couple of our favourite songs by the Small Faces, last year we finally called up the dream rhythm section of our good friends Clem and Glen and headed to Toshi’s studio in Los Angeles to lay them down. What a huge personal honour to salute one of the greatest and most underrated band of the ’60s with such talented musicians.”

‘Song Of A Baker’ is released alongside Small Faces deep cut ‘Donkey Rides, A Penny A Glass’ on August 21. It comes in limited-edition 10-inch vinyl from Amphetamine Reptile Records at this location and digitally via Cabbage ‘N Mash’s Bandcamp page.

Faces, who formed in 1969, formally disbanded in 1975 after Stewart left the group. Around the same time, guitarist Ronnie Wood began playing with The Rolling Stones.

The band recorded four studio albums in their time, most recently ‘Ooh La La’ in 1973.

Last year there were reports that the group were recording new music, having disbanded more than four decades ago.