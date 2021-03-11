Hear Mike Patton sing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme for a new video game

Mike Patton of Faith No More, Tomahawk and Mr Bungle has taken on the theme tune of much-loved cartoon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a new video game.

Titled Shredder’s Revenge, the arcade style game was announced by publishers Dotemu yesterday (March 10).

Dotemu launched the game with a teaser trailer, featuring a new version of the theme tune with Patton on vocals. You can take a listen below.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge reunites Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to kick shell in a beautifully realized pixel art world invoking the turtles’ classic 1987 design,” reads a description for the game.

Last year, Patton revealed that there’s no plans for Faith No More to record new music, despite their reunion for new shows.

The band were set to play the UK for the first time since 2016 last June, however the dates were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They subsequently announced a new rescheduled run of dates for June 2021, however it’s unclear whether or not they will still be taking place.

Patton did, however, release a new album with his band Mr Bungle last October in the form of ‘The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo’.

The album is a re-recording of the band’s thrash metal demos they made as teenagers in the 1980s.