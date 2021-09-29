Hear Mocca cover Vira Talisa’s ‘Walking Back Home’

Indonesian indie pop band Mocca and singer-songwriter Vira Talisa have dropped a split single, ‘Secret Admirer Walking Back Home’.

On the project, Talisa covers Mocca’s song ‘Secret Admirer’, lifted from their 2002 debut album ‘My Diary’, in French. Mocca return the favour with a soothing cover of Talisa’s 2016 single, ‘Walking Back Home’.

‘Secret Admirer Walking Back Home’ is a digital download-exclusive release on Indonesian music platform The Store Front. Listen to Mocca’s take on ‘Walking Back Home’ and buy the project here.

On Instagram, Talisa called the project her “teenage dream come true”, while Mocca recommended fans listen to the songs “after lunch.” They added, “The stomach is full, the heart is happy.”

In July, Talisa released a new single titled ‘Oh Sunny Days’, along with a collaborative track ‘Morning Sun’ with indie pop duo Duara in the month prior. She also contributed a cover of Grrrl Gang‘s single ‘Honey Baby’ to a remix EP.

Last year, Mocca released their seventh album, ‘Day by Day’. In June, they released the final single from the album, the bittersweet ‘Farewell and Goodnight’.