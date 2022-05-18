Hear more of Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ in new ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ trailer

A larger preview of Taylor Swift‘s new song ‘Carolina’ has been shared in the latest trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing – check it out below.

READ MORE: Every Taylor Swift song ranked in order of greatness

Back in March, it was revealed that Swift had written a brand new song for the forthcoming film adaptation of Delia Owens’ hit 2018 novel, which stars Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The film is set to hit cinemas on July 15, and it’s not clear when the full version of ‘Carolina’ will be available.

Advertisement

In a post back in March announcing the existence of ‘Carolina’ and discussing her relationship with the film, Swift said: “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend Aaron Dessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story.”

Hear more of ‘Carolina’ in the new Where The Crawdads Sing trailer below.

Elsewhere, Swift last week shared ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’, another track from her rework of 2014 album ‘1989’.

Taking to social media to announce the song’s arrival today, Swift wrote: “This Love (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it’s fine”.

Advertisement

It comes after the song was previewed in the trailer for Amazon Prime’s new series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Sharing the clip to social media, Swift revealed that the re-recorded track would be released in full later, writing: “I’ve always been so proud of this song”.

It’s the second re-recorded track from ‘1989’ Swift has released, following on from ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ in September last year. She’s yet to confirm whether more tracks off ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, or indeed the whole re-recorded album, are on the way.

Swift decided to re-record a number of her old albums after the sale of her original master recordings by Scooter Braun and his company to a private equity firm. She shared the first of her re-recorded albums in April last year with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’. Months later, it was followed by ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, which included a ten-minute rendition of ‘All Too Well’ and the song’s accompanying short film, starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.