Hear Nadine Lustre’s delicate new single ‘Wildest Dreams’

Filipino pop star and actress Nadine Lustre has released a new single, ‘Wildest Dreams’.

Lustre worked on the delicate alt-R&B track with her Careless Music labelmates – she co-wrote the lyrics with KINGwAw (aka Bret Jackson, also the label’s co-founder) and Massiah (aka Haissam Morton).

It was produced by KINGwAw, Isagani Palabyab and Kahlil Ho Atienza. Careless Music co-founder – and as tabloid items often note, Lustre’s ex-boyfriend – James Reid assisted with arrangement, recording and mixing.

‘Wildest Dreams’ is Lustre’s first release of 2020, following 2019’s ‘Sumayaw Sa Indak’ from the Indak film soundtrack. Hear it below:

‘Wildest Dreams’ is, according to Rappler, the title track of Lustre’s upcoming full-length album, which is due out on October 31.

Reid said in an interview in June that Lustre’s record would span 13 tracks, and will tell the story of her personal experiences with “empowerment and self-love”. During the same interview, Lustre confirmed that three of the 13 songs on the album will touch on mental health.

“A lot of people message me and kind of look up to me when it comes to empowerment or being strong and fearless,” she said. “This is the perfect platform or catalyst to help empower and inspire people who listen to my music. The album is very personal, because it’s all about what I went through, my experiences.”