Hear new music from Childish Gambino in teasers for new ‘Swarm’ series, co-created by Donald Glover

New music from Childish Gambino features in the teaser trailers for new series Swarm, co-created by Donald Glover – listen below.

Back in January, Glover spoke about whether or not his musical alter ego Childish Gambino was retired during an interview at the Golden Globes 2023.

“I’m making music right now,” he told Laverne Cox. “I love it. I’m in the studio, I’ve been bringing people in, secret people, and working on things.”

Now, the actor and musician has previewed new material in snippets from the upcoming Amazon Prime horror series, co-created alongside Atlanta writer Janine Nabers.

The Swarm Twitter page has also promised a “whole EP” coming Friday (March 17), which you can pre-save here.

In the video description for the brief trailers, Amazon Prime teases “original music from the new series ‘Swarm’ by Ni’Jah with Kirby featuring Childish Gambino”.

Check out a snippet of ‘Sticky’ below.

Y’all waitin on visuals, meanwhile we gettin a whole EP 💅 Original music from the series by Ni'Jah with Kirby featuring Childish Gambino available 3/17. pic.twitter.com/fmkNsNvkyd — Swarm (@SwarmOnPrime) March 13, 2023

According to a synopsis, Swarm is about “a young woman’s obsession with a pop star” which “takes a dark turn”.

It stars Dominique Fishback in the lead role, along with Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris. The show premiered at SXSW on March 10 and then lands on Prime Video this Friday (March 17).

“We were really interested in creating an antihero story,” showrunner Nabers recently told Vanity Fair. She and Glover took inspiration from characters like Mad Men’s Don Draper, The Sopranos’ Tony Soprano, but created a new version “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman”.

At the Golden Globes, Glover said he was “just making [music] for fun right now. But soon, something will happen I promise. Something will happen.”

Glover’s last full musical release as Childish Gambino arrived in 2020 with the album ‘3.15.20’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The impressive ‘3.15.20’ is well worth the wait — we’ll keep our fingers firmly crossed, then, that he doesn’t give in to his past evasiveness and take the record down again.”