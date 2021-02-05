Hear Pamcy’s infectious remix of Ena Mori’s ‘FALLINLOVE!’

Manila producer and DJ Pamcy has remixed ‘FALLINLOVE!’ by Filipino-Japanese pop artist Ena Mori.

The housey remix by Pamcy, which was released today (February 5), brings out a different side to the song, with colorful synths, thumping beats and glitchy vocals. The song is out today (February 5).

Listen to the upbeat, catchy remix below:

Advertisement

This is the second rework of ‘FALLINLOVE!’, following a slowed-down, reimagined version that Ena Mori released in November. For that rework, she said she was “inspired by the ’80s ballad and how beautiful yet sad the melodies are with minimal productions”.

Ena Mori released ‘FALLINLOVE!’ last year after putting out her self-titled EP, which NME named one of the Best Asia Albums of the Year. Writer MC Galang described the EP as “an event, [with] each song a feast of snappy hooks, lush orchestra arrangements and broad synthwork”.

Stream the EP below:

The ‘FALLINLOVE!’ remix is Pamcy’s first release of 2021. Last year, the DJ and producer released the four-track ‘Sayaw’ EP. She also remixed ‘Water Me Down’ by American singer-songwriter Vagabon, a collaboration that came together after the two artists got connected over Bandcamp.

Advertisement

“I first came to find Pamcy through an A&R friend, Tyler Andere, and that tip led me down a rabbit hole of her Bandcamp,” Vagabon said in a statement at the time. “We have been pen pals since, and she has inspired me to make more house music (maybe we will make a collection together).”