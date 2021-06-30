Hear Pamungkas cover Dewa 19 songs ‘Pupus’ and ‘Risalah Hati’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas has released his covers of iconic Indonesian rock band Dewa 19’s ‘Pupus’ and ‘Risalah Hati’.

The two tracks were uploaded onto major streaming platforms on Wednesday (June 30). Through his covers, Pamungkas adds his own unique vocal flair to the iconic soft rock songs.

Listen to Pamungkas’ renditions of ‘Pupus’ and ‘Risalah Hati’ below.

The tracks follow a live performance during which Pamungkas performed the songs as part of the A Virtual Music Celebration concert series on Sunday, June 27. Watch that below:

The series, per organiser Detik, aims to bridge multiple generations of Indonesian music, through collaborations between artists from different eras and sounds. Other collaborations in the series include one between Kunto Aji and Jamrud.

For their part, Dewa 19 performed two Pamungkas tracks: ‘To The Bone’ and ‘Kenangan Manis’. The band have also released an official cover of ‘To The Bone’.

Dewa 19 and Pamungkas have also collaborated on a new version of Dewa 19’s 1995 song ‘Cintakan Membawamu Kembali’. While the original track featured only vocals and a piano, the new version features a full band, complete with synths and guitar solo.

Listen to ‘Cintakan Membawamu Kembali’ below.

Pamungkas released his most recent full-length ‘Solipsism 0.2’ in February. His 2019 song ‘To The Bone’ has since enjoyed a resurgence in popularity due to a TikTok cover trend. In late April, it was announced that the song had broken a Spotify record by becoming the longest-running song to top the streaming service’s Indonesia Top 50 chart.

Dewa 19 formed in 1986 and are often lauded as one of the most influential bands in Indonesian music history. The group disbanded in 2011, and later reunited for a series of live performances. Dewa 19 have released seven studio albums to date and have recently begun releasing more original singles.