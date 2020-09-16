Hear Philippines dream pop quartet Project Orange’s new song ‘Play, Pretend’

Bacolod City-based indie pop group Project Orange have released a new song, ‘Play, Pretend’.

The track, a sweet guitar pop tune about pent-up emotions and unrequited love, is their third on Philippines label Lilystars Records, following ‘Ctrl + Esc’ and ‘Sputnik Sweetheart’.

“It’s like you’re running out of time, but at the same time you aren’t,” said vocalist Diana Mapa in a statement. “And that distorts what you think of love, whether it be imaginary or reality.”

Hear ‘Play, Pretend’ below:

‘Play, Pretend’ is the second song in Lilystars Records’ ongoing campaign of biweekly releases, following a fallow period during which label head Clem Castro took advantage of the pandemic freeze on live shows to rejuvenate the label.

“I had all the time to restructure the label, check on demo submissions, talk to industry professionals, sign a number of new artists and encourage my current roster to record new music,” he told NME.

Other artists who will be releasing material as part of this campaign include Castro’s own band Orange & Lemons, Dey Rose, Bryan Estepa and Them Bloody Royals.

Though ‘Play, Pretend’ is only Project Orange’s third single, the band have already garnered a small following, especially in Taiwan. Their debut single ‘Ctrl + Esc’ has racked up more than 320,000 streams on Spotify alone.