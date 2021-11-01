Hear Pyra and 9m88 feature on new ROMderful album ‘Please Reconnect Controller’

Thai pop singer Pyra and Taiwanese musician 9m88 appear on two tracks on Seoul-based British artist ROMderful’s latest album, ‘Please Reconnect Controller’.

ROMderful’s full-length record arrived October 29 on Korean label EMA and The Orchard. Pyra and 9m88 are the only Asian artists featured in the new release.

The former appeared on the track ‘Simulation’ while the latter sings on ‘Oh My!’ alongside producer Matt Martians.

Other contributors in the 16-track album include artists KayFaraway, NanaBcool, Stevan, Xavier Omar, Phonte, BeMyFiasco, Niia, CJ Fly and Darien Brockington.

Listen to the full album here:

‘Please Reconnect Controller’ marks ROMderful’s comeback following his 2020 EP ‘Ice Cream Clones’. The album is intended as the video game soundtrack of his life, inspired by his love of gaming in the late ’90s and early 2000s, per a press release.

Last month, Pyra released new music in the form of the dark anthem ‘Hole Heart’, in which she laments the destructiveness of capitalism. Prior to this, she dropped the song ‘Can’t Keep Running Away’ and released the EP ‘fkn bad Pt. 1’.

Meanwhile, 9m88 – also known as Baba – collaborated with DJ Mitsu The Beats for the single ‘Tell Me’ released in June.