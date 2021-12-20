Hear Ramengvrl’s romantic remix of JVKE’s ‘This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like’

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has shared an official remix of JVKE’s TikTok-viral single, ‘This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like’.

The track, and its accompanying lyric video, was uploaded onto streaming platforms on Friday (December 17). The remix sees Ramengvrl add her own spin to the massively popular track, with a brand new verse and supporting vocals on its catchy chorus.

Listen to ‘This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like (Ramengvrl Remix)’ below.

The track strays from Ramengvrl’s typical sound, this time taking on a more romantic feel instead of her usual aggressive hip-hop.

In a press release, Ramengvrl revealed that she had discovered the track through TikTok, and that JVKE’s team reached out “to ask if I would remix it”.

“In all honesty, I really vibed with the message of the track and this was a fun opportunity to give my own unique Ramengvrl twist but with something very different from my usual flavour, I hope the fans will love it,” she said.

JVKE added: “I’m really happy with what Ramengvrl brought to this record. She’s an exciting talent, and getting to work with her on this has been really dope”.

The original version of ‘This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like’ was first released in September, and has since gone viral due to its popularity on social media entertainment app TikTok. The single has amassed over 38million plays and counting on streaming platforms, with over 50million plays on TikTok itself.

The remix caps off an eventful year for Ramengvrl, who collaborated with Yellow Claw, Sihk and Juyen Sebulba on ‘Bass God’ in January. She later worked with fellow Indonesian artists Danilla Riyadi and Marion Jola on ‘Don’t Touch Me’ in June.

She also featured on the Pyra track ‘Yellow Fever’ in March, before releasing two more singles, ‘I’m Ugly’ and ‘Ain’t No MF’ in September and October respectively. She also signed to Warner’s new hip-hop sublabel Asiatic.

Ramengvrl is up for the Best Asian Song award for ‘Yellow Fever’ at next year’s BandLab NME Awards. The awards show will take place on March 2, 2022 at O2 Academy Brixton in London.