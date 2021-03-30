Hear Reese Lansangan’s carefree new single ‘What Is This Feeling?’

Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan has released her new single ‘What Is This Feeling?’.

The track, which arrived at the stroke of midnight today (March 30), is the first single from her sophomore album, which will be released May 30. She had teased the track earlier on Instagram, saying that “Listening to it fills me with a lot of hope for the future. Joy, triumph, weightlessness – I hope you feel all of these things.”

In a new statement, Lansangan said: “This song is about change, about the turn of the tides. It’s a step towards the sun. It’s about honouring the growth that happens inside of us, and the time that it takes to get there. If this song was a character, I imagine it charging through a paper wall and bursting out.”

Hear ‘What Is This Feeling?’ below:

‘What Is This Feeling?’ may sound familiar to long-term subscribers to Lansangan’s Patreon. The artist revealed that she had shared the song on Patreon in 2018, though “the final version ended up sounding a bit different, production-wise”. She added, “It’s truly, truly a fave of mine.”

Lansangan’s last album was her debut album in 2015 ‘Arigato, Internet!’. She also released a five-track EP last October titled ‘Playing Pretend In The Interim’.

Last year, she also released the singles ‘My Sweet Hometown’ and ‘Tenderfoot’. She was also involved in NASA’s #LaunchAmerica campaign with the song ‘A Song About Space’, which was featured in a promotional video leading up to the SpaceX launch.