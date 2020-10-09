Hear Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Actress remix Soccer Mommy

Soccer Mommy has shared two new remixes of tracks from ‘color theory’ – this time by Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Actress.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra reworked ‘circle the drain’, adding his signature glitchy drums over a filtered and sped up version of the track. Actress turns ‘crawling in my skin’ into a brooding synth pop number.

Hear both new remixes below.

Following the release of her second album ‘color theory’ in February, Soccer Mommy ran the Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series. It featured cover versions and remixes from her and friends, including MGMT singer Andrew VanWyngarden, Jay Som and Beabadoobee.

Proceeds from the Singles Series’ sales on Bandcamp went to Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund​ and ​National Bail Out​, helping relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus, as well as ongoing global anti-racism protests. An anonymous donor will also match any Oxfam donations up to $5,000.

The series ostensibly finished in July with Soccer Mommy covering The Cars and SASAMI taking on System Of A Down‘s ‘Toxicity’. The two new remixes do not belong to the same charitable initiative.

In a four-star review of ‘Color Theory’, NME called it a “stunning three-part album” that’s “as beautiful as it is brave”.