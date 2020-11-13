Hear Yung Raja spit rapid bars on ‘Damn Freestyle’

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has shared a brand-new freestyle.

Titled ‘Damn Freestyle’, the intense track dropped on YouTube late on Thursday night (November 12). The two-minute-long ditty arrived shortly after the rapper released the single ‘The Dance Song’, his debut release under US label Alamo Records.

The freestyle was written by Raja and produced by Danish Naufal. It dropped alongside a video that was shot and edited by Feroz Fique.

Watch the rapper perform ‘Damn Freestyle’ below.

Raja dropped his latest single, ‘The Dance Song’, last month. On it, the rapper combined verses in English and Tamil in his signature flow against the backdrop of minimal beats, courtesy of frequent collaborator Flightsch.

Raja’s new song was also accompanied by a vibrant music video directed by Vadbibes. Since its launch, ‘The Dance Song’ has racked up over 800,000 views on YouTube alone.

The Singaporean rapper had also previously worked with Flightsch and Vadbibes on his 2018 single ‘Mustafa’ and ‘Mad Blessings’ in 2019.

The rapper’s debut on Alamo marks him as the first Asian artist on its roster, placing him alongside the likes of American rappers Lil Durk, Smokepurpp and 03 Greedo.

Speaking to NME recently, Yung Raja said that he will be releasing more new music and collaborations from next year onwards, as opposed to dropping a single each year since 2018.