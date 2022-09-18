Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series

Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series.

The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period.

The first album to be reissued will be their 1991 debut LP ‘Heavenly vs. Satan’, which is due to come out in November and feature updated notations from the band and a 7″ lyric booket.

Next May (May 20, 2023), the band will then play their first live show together in nearly three decades, taking to the stage at London’s Bush Hall.

The line-up for the gig will see Amelia Fletcher, Peter Momtchiloff, Robert Pursey and Cathy Rogers joined by Ian Button on drums, and you can find ticket details below.

After forming in Oxford in 1989, Heavenly released their four studio albums inside half a decade, with 1991 debut ‘Heavenly vs. Satan’ followed by ‘La Jardin De Heavenly’ (1992), ‘The Decline And Fall Of Heavenly’ (1994) and their final studio album to date, 1996’s ‘Operation Heavenly’. They also released the ”P.U.N.K. Girl’ EP in 1995.

The ‘Heavenly vs. Satan’ vinyl reissue, set for release on November 11, is available to pre-order now here.

A description for the reissue on Bandcamp reads: “A vinyl-only re-issue of the first Heavenly LP. The sleeve was recreated from Mathew’s original artwork. Colour inner sleeve and 7” colour booklet, which includes lyrics, photos and sleeve notes by the band members. The twelve track LP includes the songs from Heavenly’s first two singles.

“The other three Heavenly LPs will be reissued in the same format – with a booklet and additional tracks from relevant singles – over the next 18 months. Follow @skepwax for news of these.”