Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg collaborate on new track ‘Chai Tea With Heidi’

Supermodel Heidi Klum has announced details of ‘Chai Tea With Heidi’, her first-ever single which features a guest spot from Snoop Dogg.

The single, which is out tomorrow (January 14), marks a turn to music from the model, TV host and businesswoman, who has previously described releasing her own music as a bucket list goal.

The track sees Snoop Dogg rapping during the verses, while Klum comes in on the chorus, which is taken from Rod Stewart‘s 1983 single ‘Baby Jane’. In the accompanying music black-and-white video, the pair dance in front of a classic car, with clips of Klum in different outfits interspersed throughout.

Advertisement

‘Chai Tea with Heidi’ also serves as the opening track for the 17th season of Klum’s show Germany’s Next Top Model, which begins airing today (January 13).

Speaking of the single, Klum said: “When we were discussing the title song for the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model, it was suggested perhaps I should record my own song this year. I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and challenging myself so it was something I was definitely considering but I knew there was only one person I wanted to sing with.”

She continued: “I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home. I contacted him about the idea and, to my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio. I love a song that makes people want to dance and have fun… and Snoop helped deliver just that.

“Sometimes, I need to pinch myself to make sure I am not dreaming this because it is truly a dream come true.”

Advertisement

In other recent news, Snoop Dogg filed a trademark for a brand of hot dogs called “Snoop Doggs”.

According to Billboard, the rapper’s lawyers submitted an intent-to-use trademark application for the term “Snoop Doggs” at the US Patent and Trademark Office, stating that he plans to use it to sell hot dogs and other types of sausage. This means that he has not yet launched the brand but fully intends to do so sometime in the future.

The rapper also made a similar trademark application for an ice cream company called “Snoop Scoops” in 2011 but no products were ever released under that venture.