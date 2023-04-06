Heize plays a social media influencer in glamorous video for ‘Vingle Vingle’

South Korean singer Heize has released her new single ‘Vingle Vingle’, produced by frequent BLACKPINK collaborator R.Tee.

The song dropped yesterday (April 5), alongside a video that’s been optimised for mobile phones. The clip emulates various apps and social media platforms, including Instagram, Snapchat and more, with special sections where users are encourages to rotate their phone to landscape to get the full experience.

Meanwhile, the clip features Heize as a social media influencer who has a glamorous life online, but in reality it’s vastly different. “There’s no woman like me / Don’t come beggin’ / I’m gripped by some unhinged feeling / The world goes round and round,” she sings on the dance-pop song.

Advertisement

‘Vingle Vingle’ is Heize’s first release of 2023, and follows her 2022 studio album ‘Undo’. That record featured collaborations with Minnie of (G)I-DLE and MONSTA X member I.M, among others. Earlier this year, she also covered ‘Still With You’ by Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS.

In other K-pop news, former B.A.P member Bang Yongguk has announced his 2023 ‘The Colors’ tour of the US. The 10-date tour will bring the South Korean rapper to both coasts, as well as southern and midwestern markets.

Meanwhile, BTS member Suga is set to drop his debut solo studio album ‘D-Day’ later this month, alongside the upcoming Disney+ documentary Suga: Road to D-Day. The record will be preceded by the pre-release single ‘People Pt. 2’ with IU.