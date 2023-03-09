Henry Lau teams up with Yuna on new single ‘Real Love Still Exists’

Chinese-Canadian singer and former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau has collaborated with Malaysian singer Yuna for his new single ‘Real Love Still Exists’.

The melancholic, guitar-led love song was co-written by Lau, alongside Grammy-nominated songwriter Josiah Bassey, Simon Oscroft and Tyler Thomas Spry. “Give me just a chance / One chance / Take you to the other side / Where ignorance is bliss / Where real love still exists,” Lau and Yuna harmonise on the chorus.

The accompanying ‘Real Love Still Exists’ stars Lau as a streetside musician in Paris who travels across the city while observing the love stories of others, before coming face to face with an old flame. Yuna does not appear in the video.

‘Real Love Still Exists’ is Lau’s second release of 2023, following his January single ‘Moonlight’. That song was the singer’s first solo musical project in over two years, since his 2020 EP ‘Journey’.

Meanwhile, in November 2022, Yuna released her fifth full-length album ‘Y5’. The record was slowly released throughout the year five bite-sized EPs, starting from ‘Y1’ in March.

In a previous interview with NME, Yuna opened up about life as a newly independent artist, saying that it has kept her on toes. “I was so spoiled as a signed artist — I didn’t know how much studio time cost — and it’s been a learning curve, but I love being more hands-on now, even with the business side of things.”