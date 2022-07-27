Henry Rollins announces Asia tour dates in Singapore, Malaysia and more this October

Former Black Flag and Rollins Band singer Henry Rollins has announced Asia tour dates as part of his ‘Good To See You’ 2022 spoken word tour.

Following the resumption of his ‘Good To See You’ 2022 tour in September, Rollins’ tour will take him to Club eX in Tokyo, Japan on October 19 before performing in Bangkok’s Aksra Theatre on October 21. He will then perform at the KL Plenary Theatre in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 23 before ending his run of Asia tour dates at the Victoria Theatre in Singapore on October 25.

Tickets for Rollins’ Kuala Lumpur concert are priced at MYR288 for Category 1 and MYR258 for Category 2. Ticket sales will open to the general public beginning Thursday, August 4 at 10am (local time), with Live Nation members afforded access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, August 2 at 10am local time.

Tickets for the Singapore tour date will go on presale on Tuesday, August 2, 10am local time via Live Nation‘s exclusive presale. General public ticket sales open on August 3 at 2pm local time via Ticketmaster or at SingPost outlets. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Further details for Rollins’ Japan and Thailand tour dates have yet to be announced.⁠

The punk rock icon stopped writing new music over a decade ago, turning to podcasting, writing, acting, comedy and more instead.

“The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I’m done with music. I don’t hate it. I just have no more lyrics. There’s no more toothpaste in the tube’,” Rollins said of his decision to walk away from making music.

“Luckily, I had enough movies, voiceover, documentary work, writing, talking, where that just filled in, and now I’m busier than ever. But I walked away before I had to start saying, ‘Hey, kids, remember this one?’ So I didn’t have to put it on and go up there and put on the dog and yelp for my dinner.”

Rollins has also recently announced he will be bringing his ‘Good To See You’ tour to the UK next year. The tour dates are being billed as a “talking show” in parts, in which Rollins will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months”.

The tour date is the latest in a string of shows to be announced for Asia this year. Other high profile acts performing in the region in 2022 include Justin Bieber, Russ, Westlife and Green Day, Epik High, Sigur Rós, Boy Pablo and more.