‘Produce 48’ contestant Heo Yun-jin reportedly joins upcoming HYBE girl group

Former Produce 48 contestant and Pledis Entertainment trainee Heo Yun-jin has reportedly transferred from Pledis to Source Music, both subsidiaries of HYBE, in order to be part of the agency’s new girl group.

Reports of Heo’s transfer first surfaced via South Korean news outlet Star News on August 24. The publication alleged that Heo will be part of the line-up of Source Music’s upcoming forthcoming girl group.

HYBE Labels later responded to the reports with a statement to Newsen. “We cannot verify information regarding trainee Heo Yun-jin’s exclusive contract and her personal debut preparation process. We ask for your understanding,” it said, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

Aside from Heo, the forthcoming HYBE-Source Music girl group might also reportedly feature former IZ*ONE members Kim Chae-won and Miyawaki Sakura. However, HYBE Labels has since responded to these reports by saying that they “cannot verify information regarding our artist contrasts”.

The report also claimed that another undisclosed member of IZ*ONE had been offered a spot in the group. However, said member’s possibility of joining the group is reportedly low due to her interest in acting instead of music.

Meanwhile, other former IZ*ONE members Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin are reportedly set to join a new girl group under Starship Entertainment. The group is said to be making their debut some time later this year.